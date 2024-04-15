5 Carolina Panthers players lucky to escape Dan Morgan's roster cull
These Carolina Panthers players should be breathing a sigh of relief...
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan wasted no time in stamping his mark on the Carolina Panthers. While the new general manager was a trusted associate of previous head decision-maker Scott Fitterer, his moves throughout the offseason suggest he wasn't completely aligned in a similar way of thinking. This was prevalent across the franchise last season and caused significant problems.
Thankfully, everyone seems to be on the same page right now. Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have a previous working relationship, so the transition has been smooth. Brandt Tilis also settled into his newfound responsibilities immediately, leaving the football operation looking more professional than at any stage throughout David Tepper's ownership.
Morgan adopted a level of ruthlessness to his roster construction that was sorely needed. Underperforming free agents were moved on and several established veterans were released ahead of time. The Panthers even traded cornerback Donte Jackson and star edge rusher Brian Burns. Nobody was seemingly safe outside of a select few.
For some, they'll embark on new challenges elsewhere. Others will be breathing a little easier about their prospects under the new regime, although that could change depending on which prospects the Panthers acquire during the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who were lucky to escape Morgan's roster cull.
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
After signing a new deal with the Carolina Panthers last spring, Eddy Pineiro's production was solid if not spectacular in 2023. He saw his field goal percentage diminish to 86.2 from 29 attempts and also missed three extra points throughout the campaign. This wasn't exactly the big step forward many were anticipating after a solid first campaign with the franchise.
Kickers are often the first to be deemed sacrificial lambs. With new special teams coordinator Tracy Smith coming into the fold and Chris Tabor - a long-time associate of Pineiro's - out of the door, it wouldn't have been a shock to see the Panthers bring in additional competition for the kicking job.
Instead, they are standing pat and seem willing to give Pineiro another chance. Even so, the leash could be shorter than ever when competitive action resumes once again.