Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Board manipulation edition
Dan Morgan has another chance to impress...
What should the Carolina Panthers do with their 2024 NFL Draft selections as we approach the final weeks of the evaluation season?
We are just a few weeks away from the NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers are ramping up evaluations while beginning to construct their big board.
However, there is one less priority for the franchise and its fans. Dan Morgan and franchise defensive tackle Derrick Brown agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract averaging $24 million per year with $63 million fully guaranteed.
It is a huge deal for the franchise and has a significant impact on the locker room. It could even impact how future free agents view the team in future years.
As of late, the Panthers have not done the best job of retaining cornerstones such as D.J. Moore, Christian McCaffrey, and Brian Burns. Brown's extension shows that Carolina is willing to take care of their stars while trying to build around Bryce Young's rookie contract.
There is always going to be a discussion around Brown’s production, especially in the sack department. There should be an increase within that area. However, where the Pro Bowl interior defensive lineman wins is as a run defender and getting consistent pressure in the pocket. This is what makes him one of the league's best.
With one less worry about the future of the Panthers' defensive line, the focus returns to the draft. There was a lot of discourse created following Stefon Diggs’ trade to the Houston Texans, leading to concern that there may not be a quality wide receiver prospect available.
Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we delve into another scenario that Panthers fans should keep in mind in our latest seven-round mock draft.
Carolina Panthers trade back in Round No. 2
In this scenario, the Carolina Panthers choose to take on an offer from the Houston Texans to move back nine spots to the No. 42 overall pick. With the available talent on the board and another second-round selection just a few picks down, it's worth the risk.
Houston would go on to select Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin, leaving the Panthers with a critical selection at No. 39 overall.
