Stefon Diggs trade gives Carolina Panthers potential draft headache
The Carolina Panthers have extra competition in the wide receiver draft sweepstakes.
By Dean Jones
Stefon Diggs' bombshell trade to the Houston Texans leaves the Carolina Panthers facing a potential draft headache in their search for wide receiver help.
The NFL never sleeps. It was once again rocked to its foundations after stud wide receiver Stefon Diggs got traded to the Houston Texans. This could also have severe ramifications on the Carolina Panthers and their draft plans.
If there was ever an example of how the league perceives this group of wideouts emerging from the college ranks, it's this. The Buffalo Bills practically gave Diggs away after he became an increasing distraction. This removes another dynamic weapon from quarterback Josh Allen's arsenal after Gabe Davis departed the ranks in free agency.
The Bills picked up former Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel in free agency, but it's not enough if they want to remain in genuine postseason contention. Brandon Beane always has a plan. This will likely revolve around spending the No. 28 overall selection on a potential Diggs replacement.
Carolina Panthers have extra competition after Stefon Diggs trade
Of course, the Panthers don't have the luxury of a first-round pick this year. They gave up that privilege - the No. 1 overall selection no less - by trading up for Bryce Young in 2023. Given the need to surround their signal-caller with more explosive pass-catchers capable of creating separation, Dan Morgan should also be in the wide receiver market if the right opportunity presents itself.
And therein lies the problem.
After removing the problematic Diggs from the equation, Carolina has extra competition for some of the top-tier prospects. Most analysts project a run on wideouts at some stage during the mid-to-late first round. Unless Morgan plans on surging up the pecking order - which appears unlikely - it'll be a nervous wait.
Despite the Bills' newfound need, becoming reactionary is not going to do the Panthers any favors. This is the primary reason why previous general manager Scott Fitterer fluffed his lines constantly where the draft was concerned. A lot of wheeling and dealing up or down the order took place under his leadership, but very few moves paid off.
Morgan would be wise to keep that in mind. Everyone knows this is an outstanding draft to solve wide receiver problems or boost depth. A few more might go in the first round than originally anticipated, but the Panthers should have an abundance of potential options when they go on the clock at No. 33 or No. 39.
The Texans are rapidly becoming the blueprint for how to build around a franchise quarterback. Doing the same for Young is going to take time. Morgan's made a good start this offseason by fortifying the offensive line interior and securing the services of Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but there is a significant amount of hard work ahead.
Buffalo became the latest team just ahead of Carolina to desperately need another wide receiver. It adds to the nervousness if nothing else, but Morgan will have more than a few options on his board looking at the talent available.
And for those looking at Diggs' trade and wondering why the Panthers didn't throw their hat in the ring, it's not that sort of football operation anymore. No more quick fixes. No more band-aid solutions to ongoing complications. They must start planning with the future in mind and building through the draft.
Anything less at this stage is organizational malpractice.