4 Carolina Panthers newcomers that could surprise in 2023
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark - Carolina Panthers WR
Adding D.J. Moore to the trade package that secured the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft was a necessary evil. One that was the difference between striking a deal and the Chicago Bears looking elsewhere for a partner.
If Bryce Young turns out to be the franchise quarterback this team sorely lacks, then it was the right call. But for the rookie to thrive immediately, he needs help from the primary pass-catchers assembled by the Carolina Panthers this offseason.
Perhaps the most intriguing of these was D.J. Chark. The speedy wideout looked back to his old self with the Detroit Lions last season after a frustrating time with injuries, so it's a risk worth taking and could give the Panthers something a little different when competitive games arrive.
Chark is seen primarily as someone that can stretch the field. However, head coach Frank Reich is keen to expand the player's route tree in pursuit of making him an asset all over the field.
It's a risky move, that's for sure. But if Chark takes on coaching and becomes a more well-rounded weapon, then there's every chance he can emerge into a highly productive performer next season.