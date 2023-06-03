4 Carolina Panthers who could be one and done with the team in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers could end up being one and done with the organization for various differing reasons once the upcoming 2023 campaign concludes?
There is some positive momentum surrounding the Carolina Panthers after more than three years of languishing among the NFL's bottom feeders. An offseason of significant change has some believing Frank Reich's men can become dark horse playoff challengers if everything goes better than anticipated, which cannot be dismissed providing there are limited complications on the injury front.
Tempering expectations would be the best way to go at the moment. But there's just no telling what the Panthers might be capable of if quarterback Bryce Young gets off on the right foot with the weight of the world on his shoulders.
Plenty of comings and goings took place throughout the offseason. For some, it's the start of a profitable long-term relationship with the franchise while others will only be around briefly for one reason or another.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers who could be one and done with the team in 2023.
Eric Rowe - Carolina Panthers DB
The Carolina Panthers haven't done much to strengthen their secondary throughout the offseason. Something that looks like a real gamble considering the question marks surrounding the cornerback room despite the presence of Jaycee Horn.
Eric Rowe was one notable signing on a one-year deal, who provides the Panthers with a solid depth option that could potentially emerge into a key contributor. However, there's also a chance he cannot make the impression needed and misses out on the 53-man roster entirely.
It's a fine line, that's for sure. But either way, Rowe's stay in Carolina might be short-lived when it's all said and done.