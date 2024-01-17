4 Carolina Panthers players who blew big opportunities in 2023
Things didn't go well for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players blew significant opportunities during one of the worst seasons in franchise history?
Bold predictions from those in powerful positions within the Carolina Panthers before the season turned out to be nothing more than delusions of grandeur. This team was nowhere near ready to compete. They weren't close to dropping in a quarterback and taking off. It was worse than ever.
The Panthers won just two games. They are looking for another new head coach and general manager. Their playing personnel needs a complete overhaul. If that wasn't bad enough, Carolina is giving up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.
It was nothing short of disastrous and didn't look favorably on team owner David Tepper. This puts more pressure on the billionaire to get things right during the current hiring cycle. Anything less could set the franchise back even further.
That's for the immediate future. For now, here are four Panthers players who blew big opportunities in 2023.
Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers didn't have much stability or consistency across the offensive line this season. Injuries and poorly constructed blocking concepts were the primary catalysts behind their undoing. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young was running for his life almost constantly as a result.
Cade Mays played more than most envisaged thanks to long-term complications with Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen. The former sixth-round selection had some fleeting moments of promise, but his overall performance levels weren't enough to suggest a starting job should be in his immediate future.
Mays gave up three sacks and conceded four penalties from 434 snaps. His cheap contract indicates the one-time Tennessee star will be kept around to fight for a roster spot under his third head coach. Whether he can convince another set of eyes is another matter.