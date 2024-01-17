4 Carolina Panthers players who blew big opportunities in 2023
Things didn't go well for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark - Carolina Panthers WR
Terrace Marshall Jr. wasn't the only wide receiver looking to become the team's primary pass-catching option after the Carolina Panthers opted to include D.J. Moore in the trade package that landed them the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. D.J. Chark was another who had this exact goal in mind.
After lengthy negotiations and trying to convince the speedy wideout this was a project worth joining, Chark agreed to come on board. The former second-round pick was seen as the deep threat sorely lacking within Carolina's wide receiver room. His goal to become one of the league's best in that regard was evident after developing early chemistry at camp with rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Chark's numbers were better than Marshall's, but that's not surprising considering the snap totals. He brought in 53 percent of his targets - the lowest since his rookie year - for 525 receiving yards, five touchdowns, and a 15 yards-per-reception average. He's credited with four drops, most of those coming in key moments.
The one-time LSU college standout didn't cover himself in glory. Chark wasn't alone in that regard where the Panthers are concerned. That's why the new regime must surround Young with everything needed to thrive moving forward.
That's unlikely to include Chark, who's out of contract and didn't do enough for a long-term extension. Change is needed. Change is guaranteed. Change would be extremely welcome after a torrid season where very few grasped the opportunities in front of them.