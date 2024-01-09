3 dream pairings to help Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young flourish in 2024
It's time to look forward...
By Pierre Davis
What dream pairings could help Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young flourish during his sophomore NFL campaign in 2024?
As the 2023 season is gradually ending, there is a lot of buzz and speculation surrounding the Carolina Panthers' future. Fans and experts alike are eager to know who will take over the crucial roles of general manager and head coach. Will the team opt for experienced figures or fresh talent to hopefully lead them to brighter fortunes in the coming seasons?
Despite the numerous variables at play, one thing is clear: Bryce Young is currently leading a team going through a rough patch. As the quarterback and captain, the signal-caller shoulders a significant amount of responsibility. However, he cannot do it all alone.
It's now up to David Tepper, the team's owner, to act and provide much-needed support for Young. The Panthers' future may depend on the billionaire's ability to secure additional resources to help the No. 1 pick and his teammates. It's a critical moment for the franchise with high stakes attached.
Before discussing potential targets, let's review Young's first year in the pros.
The former Alabama star finished the season with 2,877 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a QBR of 33.3. He was sacked 62 times, but he also managed to accumulate 253 rushing yards.
The performances overall could have been better. However, there were some instances where the quarterback showed signs of leadership, competitiveness, and accountability. Many areas still need improvement, but there is a lot of potential to work with.
Without any delay, let's take a look at some dream pairings that could help Young flourish in 2024.