4 Carolina Panthers players that can bounce back from disappointment in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players can bounce back from previous disappointments under an improved coaching regime during the 2023 season?
The Carolina Panthers have nothing but positivity emanating from the organization after one of the more productive offseasons in franchise history. It's been an aggressive, convincing, and collaborative strategy to turn things around after an abysmal three years under the previous regime, which was never cut out to successfully run an NFL club in a similar fashion they did at the collegiate level.
This also had a detrimental impact on the players, too. Only when Steve Wilks took over did things progress positively, but there are no excuses for anyone in the locker room thanks to Carolina's ability to assemble an exceptional coaching staff under Frank Reich.
If certain individuals cannot make a better go of things with this standard of coaches, it won't happen at all. Based on what's at stake for general manager Scott Fitterer next season, he won't hesitate to ring the changes if needed.
With that being said, here are four Panthers players that can bounce back from previous disappointments in 2023.
Player No. 1
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
Flashing moments of quality won't cut it for Tommy Tremble next season. The former Notre Dame standout has to start putting his athletic attributes to better use within an offensive scheme that could see some opportunities arrive with a strong preparation period this summer.
Accumulating targets will be the hardest obstacle for Tremble to overcome. Hayden Hurst signed in free agency and Ian Thomas took a pay cut to stick around, so there should be plenty of urgency to impress where the 2021 third-round selection is concerned.
Perhaps switching Tremble to a fullback might be the best avenue to go down moving forward. But one couldn't completely dismiss a bounce-back campaign under the Carolina Panthers' new coaching regime.