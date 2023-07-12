4 Carolina Panthers players who cannot afford to get complacent in 2023
By Dean Jones
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
It'll be fascinating to see whether the Carolina Panthers' faith in their cornerback options will be repaid at training camp and when competitive games finally commence. There's been no legitimate investment in bolstering the group this offseason, which could have grave implications if injury problems and poor consistency continues.
Ejiro Evero seems happy enough, which is telling given his previous background coaching defensive backs. But this is a precarious situation and one that could go either way unless certain individuals don't improve dramatically.
How Donte Jackson recovers from a torn Achilles is going to be a critical element of this equation as the season goes on. The Panthers would be unwise to put too much pressure on the former second-round pick initially to avoid further problems, which is entirely possible when one considers the nature of this compilation and how reliant he is on quick turns.
Jackson is one of the established locker room leaders in Carolina these days. But that will count for nothing if he cannot produce the goods when it counts.
Not strengthening the cornerback room should rightfully give Jackson and others added confidence. However, this shouldn't result in complacency considering how aggressive Carolina has been regarding player recruitment since general manager Scott Fitterere was given the final say on personnel.