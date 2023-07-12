4 Carolina Panthers players who cannot afford to get complacent in 2023
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
There seems to be a huge opportunity awaiting Terrace Marshall Jr. next season. The Carolina Panthers traded D.J. Moore in the package that secured quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which means there is no legitimate No. 1 wide receiver to call upon until someone emerges when the regular season begins.
After impressing considerably once the previous regime became surplus to requirements at long last, many anticipate Marshall making another giant leap en route to potentially becoming Young's primary weapon in the passing game. This is a lot to ask of someone who endured a difficult start to his NFL journey, but it's not inconceivable by any stretch of the imagination.
Marshall has the athletic profile to be dominant. And his growing confidence has been evident throughout early workouts following a series of standout practices.
This is a good start for the one-time LSU star, but no more than that. Marshall must continue this trend throughout camp and there's also the question of whether he can handle being the focal point given how his career has unfolded in college and the pros.
There seems to be a newfound determination surrounding Marshall these days. But the hard work has just begun for a player that became one of the primary victims of Matt Rhule's incompetent coaching methods.