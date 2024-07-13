4 Carolina Panthers players who cannot afford to regress at 2024 camp
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
This is it for wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.
The former LSU standout is entering his fourth professional season. It could be do or die for his career looking at how things have unfolded with the Carolina Panthers up to now.
Marshall needs a strong camp to secure himself a roster spot with the team and potentially carve out a role in the offense. Unfortunately for the athletic pass-catcher, he faces a significant fight after the Panthers strengthened their options considerably throughout the first offseason under general manager Dan Morgan.
If he doesn't show out for this new coaching staff, in particular with offensive coordinator Brad Idzik - whose background includes extensive work with wide receivers - Marshall could end up off the Panthers' opening day squad and without a new home in Week 1.
In fairness to the 2021 second-round pick, the hand that Marshall has been dealt is a far cry from the pristine deck he played with on that infamous 2019-20 LSU national championship squad. Of course, that record-breaking offense boasted the likes of Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase.
The talent was never in question. Marshall has shown nice flashes in his short career, especially when the wideout saw increased playing time under Steve Wilks' tenure as interim head coach. The problem centers all the coaching turnover and franchise turmoil since he was drafted.
Marshall was never able to catch on simply because he's had four coaches in those three seasons. He is now heading into yet another offensive scheme that may not play to his strengths. Not to mention, the franchise drafted Jonathan Mingo and Xavier Legette, in addition to boasting Adam Thielen and the recently acquired Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While the physical gifts are undoubtedly there, Marshall needs to prove his worth to the team quickly in camp. If he fails to accomplish this feat, he'll be looking for alternative employment.