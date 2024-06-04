4 Carolina Panthers players who could be gone after the 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton - Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young has incredible pressure on his shoulders. The Carolina Panthers did almost nothing to help the quarterback last season and he paid a heavy price. Thankfully, the new regime made surrounding the signal-caller with additional quality their top priority throughout another dramatic offseason.
While changes to the offensive line and skill positions were welcome, the Panthers kept continuity in the quarterback room. This went relatively unnoticed, but it might help Young greatly considering everything around the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft changed dramatically.
Andy Dalton will once again be tasked with providing veteran leadership and mentorship as Young's primary backup. This is a role he adopted last season, but there was some speculation throughout the spring regarding a potential trade for the three-time Pro Bowler if the right offer came along.
The Panthers resisted the temptation to start taking calls for Dalton. This was the correct decision, especially considering the need to stabilize things around Young in pursuit of better fortunes in 2024 and beyond.
Dalton's been around long enough to know what his role is. He's embraced the challenge of helping Young and received praise for providing an exceptional support system during his rookie struggles. Whether it continues beyond the current campaign remains to be seen.
The former second-round selection is heading into the final year of his deal and will be 37 years old when 2025 free agency arrives. Much will depend on Young's performance levels, but a situation could emerge where someone younger is sought or the Panthers go with another veteran backup instead.
It's a precarious situation. The Panthers have to make the team's substantial investment in Young work. Dalton's role will be integral behind the scenes - especially during game day preparations. But that won't guarantee an extended stay if the veteran decides to carry on his playing career.