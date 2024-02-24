4 Carolina Panthers players who could be spared after 2024 salary-cap hike
The bigger than expected raise could be good news for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players could be spared from an early release this offseason after the NFL announced a huge salary cap hike?
The Carolina Panthers and other teams around the league received some positive news surrounding the salary cap in 2024. It was a much larger-than-expected rise in available resources. As such, the franchise has $42.87 million at its disposal according to Spotrac.
This opens up the possibilities for Carolina's new power structure. They should be able to tie down some established stars looking for new deals. It might also open things up in terms of free agency. Convincing veterans with alternative options is the biggest remaining stumbling block after one of the worst seasons in team history.
Having more money is always a good thing. Spending it wisely will be crucial. It might also enhance the prospects of some who could have been cut before the NFL's announcement.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could be spared after the salary-cap hike in 2024.
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
There wasn't much to write home about where Miles Sanders' first season with the Carolina Panthers was concerned. The running back lost his spark. Injuries didn't help, but losing the starting job to Chuba Hubbard wasn't what the free-agent signing had in mind.
This left Sanders' future under a cloud this offseason. While the contract handed to the former second-round pick meant there wouldn't have been many financial benefits to releasing him ahead of time, it couldn't be dismissed entirely with a new coaching regime coming into the fold.
Now that the Panthers have a little extra flexibility, those in power could potentially stand pat with Sanders and hope he bounces back to something like his Pro Bowl form in 2024.