Full list of Carolina Panthers outgoing free agents: Who will Dan Morgan retain?
A big free agency period awaits...
By Dean Jones
Breaking down the Carolina Panthers free-agent class of 2024. Who will new general manager Dan Morgan attempt to retain?
There is a new power structure in place and the Carolina Panthers have an untold amount of work ahead. Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and Brandt Tilis have been tasked with turning around the NFL's worst franchise. It's a sizable objective when one looks at the current roster and the resources available.
The Panthers will be assessing what more is needed through free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft. They are also in the process of deciding the fate of pending free agents, of which there are many. Their conclusions will shape the long and short-term future of the organization.
It's an unenviable challenge, that's for sure. Who is likely to stay or go during a pivotal offseason for the Panthers? Let's break it down.
Complete list of Carolina Panthers free agents 2024
Unrestricted free agents
Any unrestricted free agents can sign elsewhere from March 13 according to league rules. Of course, the Panthers could either re-sign or tag any if they feel like it would be beneficial.
- OLB Brian Burns
- LB Frankie Luvu
- CB C.J. Henderson
- WR D.J. Chark
- CB Shaquill Griffin
- OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
- S Sam Franklin
- OLB Yetur Gross-Matos
- DL DeShawn Williams
- LS J.J. Jansen
- LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
- DL Henry Anderson
- S/LB Jeremy Chinn
- CB Troy Hill
- OL Gabe Jackson
- DL Chris Wormley
- OL Justin McCray
- CB Mac McCain
Exclusive rights free agents
The Panthers can offer any exclusive rights free agents a one-year tender offer. This would prevent them from negotiating with any interested parties and keep them around for another season. They have already extended two - Nick Thurman and LaBryan Ray.
- RB Raheem Blackshear
- OL Ilm Manning
- DL Jalen Dalton
Restricted free agents
For the Panthers to guarantee any restricted free-agent sticks around, they must offer a tender. This can be one of the following options:
- First-round tender
- Second-round tender
- Right of first refusal tender
If someone is tendered with any and the Panthers opt not to match the financial package, they'll get back an adequate draft pick per the tender placed on said player. How likely this scenario is remains to be seen.
- WR/KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- TE/FB Giovanni Ricci
Who could the Carolina Panthers bring back in free agency?
There are two big names. Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis must do everything in their power to extend Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns. If that means placing the franchise tag on one, so be it.
Ejiro Evero's decision to stay on as defensive coordinator enhances the chances of players such as C.J. Henderson, Sam Franklin, Troy Hill, and Yetur Gross-Matos. For Jeremy Chinn, it's all but confirmed his departure after failing to mesh well in the coach's 3-4 base scheme.
J.J. Jansen is the team's longest-serving player and should get another year. Gabe Jackson is another who might be rewarded after impressing during limited involvement down the stretch. There's also a lot to like about Ihmir Smith-Marsette's mentality and growth throughout the campaign.
Aside from that, one could make a case for everyone else going their separate ways. Morgan and Tilis aren't blessed with exceptional financial resources this offseason. If the money doesn't work for the Panthers, they'll look for alternatives.