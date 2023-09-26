4 Carolina Panthers players who could be benched after 0-3 start in 2023
It's not been great for these Carolina Panthers players so far.
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
This one might be by default with Jonathan Mingo in the NFL's concussion protocol after suffering a big hit at the Seattle Seahawks. But considering how the wide receiver position is one of the easiest to transition from college to the pros, it's been a disappointing first few games for the second-round selection.
Much of this has to do with the Carolina Panthers and their lack of perceived offensive scheme quality early on. But aging veteran Adam Thielen seems to be coping just fine with the concepts while other, younger wideouts with big reputations fall by the wayside.
Terrace Marshall Jr. is suffering from this, too. Until these young guns step up, it's going to make things difficult for Bryce Young or Andy Dalton to provide the consistency needed under center.
The former Ole Miss stud has brought in just eight receptions from 19 targets for 64 receiving yards through three weeks. Creating separation is a major issue, so it might be a case of the player needing a little extra time to work things out compared to others.
This is obviously frustrating for fans looking at how the likes of Zay Flowers and Tank Dell have performed right out of the gate. Giving up on Mingo so soon would be foolish, but relaxing expectations until he's fully ready might be the best course of action until further notice.