4 Carolina Panthers players who could lose their jobs before training camp
By Thomas Bray
Which Carolina Panthers could have their roles diminished or completely eliminated before training camp?
The Carolina Panthers roster has been retooled this offseason. But they are still notably thin at a few positions.
They addressed a few areas through the draft, but I don’t expect some of the rookies to start right away. With training camp on the horizon, general manager Scott Fitterer and company may look to temporarily address those positions with the final wave of free agents.
Here are four veterans that could have their roles diminished or completely eliminated before training camp in this scenario.
Marquis Haynes Sr. - Carolina Panthers OLB
Marquis Haynes Sr. has been nothing short of efficient during his time with the Carolina Panthers. The Ole Miss pass-rusher is one of seven defenders to register at least 12 sacks since 2020 without playing 1,100 snaps.
Even with this notable accomplishment, Hayes has never been penciled in as a starter, and networks fail to mention him when discussing Carolina’s pass rush.
Ejiro Evero’s defense with the Denver Broncos was predicated on rushing the passer, and he had a productive committee to rely on even after Bradley Chubb was traded. The defensive coordinator had seven rushers register at least 500 snaps and record a sack.
However, the Panthers are sitting on the second-most cap space in the league. Barring an abnormally structured Brian Burns extension, they should have ample funds to upgrade the pass rush group, pushing Haynes down the depth chart.