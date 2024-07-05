4 Carolina Panthers players who could potentially regress in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are facing an Everest-caliber mountain next season and beyond. They were comfortably the league's laughingstock in 2023, which was the final straw for some fans who began voting with their feet. Dave Canales brought a level of optimism back over his first few months as head coach, but that doesn't detract from the need to display improvements to win back those who've turned away.
This needs to be a collective effort. There is no room for bystanders on Carolina's path to potential prosperity. Canales and general manager Dan Morgan are making decisions with no sentiment attached. Anyone deemed lacking quality or not displaying the correct commitment isn't going to last long under their leadership.
Players are working hard away from the facility in readiness for training camp. The stakes are high and every practice performance will be scrutinized by coaches and front-office figures alike. These thorough assessments will continue throughout the campaign as Morgan looks to continue laying the right foundations for a successful future.
That's for the future. For now, here are four Panthers players who could potentially regress in 2024.
Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers P
Johnny Hekker's credentials need no introduction. He's one of the NFL's greatest-ever punters. He's a four-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl winner. He was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team. There is nothing the veteran hasn't accomplished throughout a potential Pro Football Hall of Fame career.
However, everyone starts regressing at some point. The Carolina Panthers saw signs of that from Hekker last season. His production wasn't terrible by any stretch, but there was a slight drop-off from the exceptional contribution accomplished during his first campaign with the franchise in 2022.
Father Time catches up with everyone, even punters. Hekker put just 30.5 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line last season. This must improve if the player wants to earn another deal with the Panthers or elsewhere in 2025.
Hekker is experienced enough to put together another outstanding campaign. At the same time, all good things must come to an end.