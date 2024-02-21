4 Carolina Panthers players who don’t deserve another season in 2024
These Carolina Panthers players don't deserve to stick around.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players don't deserve another season under the team's ambitious new regime in 2024?
It'll be difficult for the Carolina Panthers to accomplish everything they want to this offseason. There are gaping roster holes to fill. There isn't much financial wiggle room once some established defensive stars are tagged or extended. They are without a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft after boldly going up to No. 1 for quarterback Bryce Young last year.
Nobody should be surprised that most with options elsewhere spurned the Panthers during the recently concluded hiring cycle. They are perceived as being the NFL's laughingstock after another embarrassing campaign under David Tepper's ownership. Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and Brandt Tilis didn't feel like shirking the monumental challenge. This speaks volumes about their character and ambition.
Some decisions will be tougher than others in the coming weeks. Very few can feel a sense of confidence about their long-term prospects in Carolina. That's the way it should be after a two-win season where almost nobody covered themselves in glory.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who don't deserve another season in 2024.
Henry Anderson - Carolina Panthers DL
This might be a little harsh on Henry Anderson given he spent last season in injured reserve. The versatile defensive lineman is seen as a good run-stopper, but these red flags from a health standpoint coupled with his indifferent performance levels during the 2022 campaign indicate the Carolina Panthers should go in a different direction.
Would things have been different if Anderson had the chance to prove himself under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero last season? Probably not. We got a big enough sample size before his unfortunate injury. It would be a huge shock if the veteran got another deal under the new regime.