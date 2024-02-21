4 Carolina Panthers players who don’t deserve another season in 2024
These Carolina Panthers players don't deserve to stick around.
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
It's the same thing every offseason with Terrace Marshall Jr. A potential breakout is anticipated given the athletic attributes at the wide receiver's disposal. He looked the part throughout training camp, displaying a level of poise and ball skills that only whet the appetite further.
Then, the regular season arrives and Marshall becomes an afterthought. It's been the same cycle since he entered the league as a second-round selection in 2021. Last season might have been the tipping point between the player and the Carolina Panthers.
Marshall's ongoing frustrations about not being utilized prominently boiled over. He asked for and was granted permission to seek a trade before the 2023 deadline. Despite being promised a firm welcome back if no interest came - which proved to be the case - it was anything but.
If Marshall was a fringe player before the trade request, this decision sent him to the proverbial shadows. He was a healthy scratch for the most part over the second half of 2023. He was given one final chance to shine in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This resulted in one reception for five receiving yards.
The time has come for Marshall and the Panthers to go their separate ways. A fresh start is the best possible solution for all parties involved. It also confirms the former LSU standout as another draft bust during the Scott Fitterer/Matt Rhule era.