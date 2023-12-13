4 Carolina Panthers players who don't deserve to be on the roster beyond 2023
It's not looking good for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players don't deserve to be on the roster beyond 2023 with more coaching changes on the immediate horizon?
It promises to be another dramatic offseason for the Carolina Panthers. They've already fired head coach Frank Reich and more will follow once the campaign concludes. Something that should have most players within the locker room nervously looking over their shoulders.
With new coaches - and potentially a new general manager - comes fresh ideas. Looking at how things have transpired for the Panthers over 13 games, very few players are emerging with any credit from one of the worst seasons in franchise history.
The Panthers can free up some decent cap space to strengthen problem areas. Although they don't have their first-round pick - which is a lock to be No. 1 overall - those in power possess six selections to utilize to further enhance their chances of a turnaround.
Some won't be around to see another changing of the guard. With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who don't deserve to be on the roster beyond 2023.
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
Expectations surrounding Ian Thomas were high when he became the TE1 after the Carolina Panthers permitted Greg Olsen to leave for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 free agency. It's been a steady decline ever since.
Thomas has gone from a promising pass-catcher as a rookie to almost anonymous. While his blocking has progressed, the former Indiana star's $6.12 million salary-cap hit next season can be better spent elsewhere.
Carolina put themselves in a predicament contractually with Thomas. Releasing him with one year remaining on his deal costs more dead-cap money than what'll be saved even with a post-June 1 designation. Just another sign of poor financial management and suspect roster evaluation from the front office.