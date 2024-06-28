4 Carolina Panthers players facing a fight for new deals in 2024
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan quickly adopted a ruthless roster-building strategy upon becoming Carolina Panthers general manager.
There was a business-first model with more professionalism attached. He wants to re-establish the culture that made this organization great once upon a time. Anyone not fitting into this new way of thinking was shown the door.
This raises the stakes for everyone involved. Players know that standards have increased exponentially under new head coach Dave Canales and must respond accordingly. There is no room for passengers on their route back to respectability. Morgan is just getting started, so expect to see the same trend continue moving forward.
The Panthers have a plethora of established figures out of contract in 2025. Morgan stated an intent to reward those who prove their worth. But it's a precarious situation for many that could go either way.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players facing a fight to secure contract extensions during the 2024 season.
Austin Corbett - Carolina Panthers C
With Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis becoming the Carolina Panthers' new starting offensive guard tandem following their high-profile arrivals in free agency, Austin Corbett is embarking on a crucial position switch. How he fares will likely determine his future with the franchise beyond 2024.
The Panthers seem confident that Corbett can thrive with newfound responsibilities at the center spot. He's not got much experience as the protection's anchor and the recent injury history is concerning. However, early signs are positive regarding the Nevada product.
If Corbett gets a clean bill of health throughout the campaign and performs well, Dan Morgan could offer the former second-round selection an extension next spring. Should the veteran fail to meet expectations, the Panthers will seek alternative options.
Corbett counts $7.76 million against the cap next season due to the voided years on his deal regardless of whether he stays or not. That's not a bad position to be in.