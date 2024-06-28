4 Carolina Panthers players facing a fight for new deals in 2024
By Dean Jones
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
Dan Morgan made his biggest priority this offseason clear from a long way out. The Carolina Panthers were going to move heaven and earth to surround quarterback Bryce Young with the right supporting cast following a turbulent rookie campaign from the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
We've already spoken about the offensive line reinforcements that should help enormously. The Panthers also secured the services of wide receiver Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. This move comes with a significant amount of intrigue attached.
Johnson is one of the slickest route-runners anywhere in the NFL. He knows how to manipulate defensive backs and create separation quickly. This is something the Panthers didn't have last season aside from veteran free-agent signing Adam Thielen.
This didn't cost the Panthers much, which was another bonus. They gave up veteran cornerback Donte Jackson - who was going to be released as part of Morgan's cost-cutting measures - and a late-round pick swap. It's a low-risk acquisition that can reap substantial rewards if the former third-round pick performs as expected.
There's plenty of added motivation for Johnson to flourish in 2024. He left Pittsburgh under a cloud with accusations of being a disruptive presence within the locker room. He's also entering the final year of his deal to further raise urgency.
Johnson seems highly motivated to silence his doubters. The Toledo product wasted no time in setting the tone and developing chemistry with Young. Dave Canales also has a plan in place for how best to deploy the outstanding attributes he brings to the table.
If Johnson thrives, the Panthers will reward him accordingly with a lucrative extension. If the wideout cannot meet specific targets and becomes a distraction, Morgan will move on swiftly given the fact he didn't part ways with much to bring him into the organization.