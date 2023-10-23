4 Carolina Panthers players fighting for their futures after the 2023 bye week
The stakes could not be higher...
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Watching D'Onta Foreman score three touchdowns for the Chicago Bears in Week 7 brought the decision to let him walk in favor of signing Miles Sanders under the microscope once again. Something that only raises pressure on the running back to produce the goods once healthy enough to get back into the rotation.
Sanders signed for decent money and was seen as an upgrade after reaching the Pro Bowl in 2022. However, the explosiveness and vision that made him so successful with the Philadelphia Eagles during the previous campaign seems to have deserted the former second-round pick.
It's worth remembering that Sanders was dealing with groin and shoulder issues before finally admitting defeat and sitting out at the Miami Dolphins. Having a good period of rest to heal coupled with the change in play-caller could be enough to see the Penn State product's numbers rise in an ideal world.
The Carolina Panthers might adopt a committee approach given how well Chuba Hubbard has performed with limited involvement. Whichever way Brown decides to go regarding his running backs, Sanders must somehow find a way to put a consistent series of performances together and help pick this team up off the canvas.
Given Sanders' contract, it appears difficult to move off from him until 2025 at the earliest. Much like the situation with Shy Tuttle, everyone involved must make it work by any means necessary.