4 Carolina Panthers players who can help Bryce Young thrive in 2023
Which Carolina Panthers players will be tasked with big-time responsibilities as quarterback Bryce Young looks to thrive immediately in 2023?
We are now two days into the 2023 NFL Draft and the Carolina Panthers are still basking in the glory of selecting quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1. But for the one-time Alabama stud, the hard work starts now.
Young stated during his introductory press conference that he needs to earn everything coming his way. That includes a starting chance and the respect of his teammates, who've been forced to endure a series of mishaps at football's most important position under the previous regime.
Everyone associated with the Panthers is behind Young. But there are a few individuals within the locker room that will be counted upon more than most to smooth his transition.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who can help Young thrive during his rookie campaign in 2023.
Player No. 1
Bradley Bozeman - Carolina Panthers C
If the Carolina Panthers are looking for someone to help Bryce Young on and off the field, then look no further than another former Alabama star. Bradley Bozeman's relationship with the signal-caller will be of critical importance, as is any similar scenario between the center and quarterback around the league.
Bozeman rightfully received a new contract after a phenomenal first campaign in Carolina. If he can develop chemistry and communication quickly with Young, then it will do the team's chances an endless amount of good during their first season under Frank Reich.