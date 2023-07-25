4 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat at training camp in 2023
- The second-year LB
- The transitioning edge presence
- The struggling CB
- The fringe QB
By Dean Jones
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
After a heart-to-heart with head coach Frank Reich, it seems as if quarterback Matt Corral is ready to work despite his prospects looking less than promising. It's been a luckless opening to his NFL career, which looks more uncertain than ever after the Carolina Panthers signed veteran Andy Dalton in free agency and traded up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for Bryce Young.
Corral's already stated his intent to fight for involvement. The Panthers could take three signal-callers onto their roster given the new NFL ruling that allows an emergency quarterback to be activated if injury strikes, but a strong training camp is absolutely imperative before the Ole Miss product gets the majority of preseason reps.
The Panthers won't be putting Young in harm's way much and Dalton's seen it all before. Therefore, getting as much game time into Corral as possible is the sensible approach considering how much football he missed as a rookie.
This experience will be invaluable for Corral, especially if he builds momentum on the practice field at Wofford College. If the 2022 third-round pick performs well, then general manager Scott Fitterer might get a call or two from teams looking to fortify their own quarterback options heading into Week 1.
In an ideal world for Corral, being traded looks like the best thing for his career. But the Panthers won't be giving him away and certainly not with three years remaining on his rookie deal.