4 Carolina Panthers players that can lock up 2023 roster spot in Preseason Week 2
These Carolina Panthers players have a tremendous amount to gain at the New York Giants.
By Dean Jones
Shi Smith - Carolina Panthers WR
It was once considered one of the deepest units on the Carolina Panthers. But injuries have thrown the wide receiver room into mini-disarray heading into Preseason Week 2 at the New York Giants.
The team confirmed the severity of Damiere Byrd's hamstring problem by placing him on injured/reserve. Former second-round selection Terrace Marshall Jr. is also expected to miss a few weeks with a back strain according to Sheena Quick from FOX Sports Radio 1340.
Much like many situations similar to this around the league, one person's disappointment is another's chance. Just when all hope seemed lost for Shi Smith, it looks as if the wideout is in pole position to become the prime beneficiary of Carolina's recent injury concerns - although Javon Wims might have something to say about that.
Smith looked pretty far down the pecking order heading into camp. The South Carolina product kept his head down and enjoyed a tremendous few weeks at Wofford College, which was followed by one splash play against the New York Jets on his only target that went for 20 receiving yards.
This time of year is all about momentum. Smith deserves endless credit for focusing on the task at hand rather than what could occur when the time for cuts arrives, which means another roster spot is well within reach providing there are no significant complications on Friday evening.