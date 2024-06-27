4 Carolina Panthers players looking for redemption in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are on a collective road to redemption under new head coach Dave Canales in 2024. Some have higher stakes than others, but the common goal centers on getting this franchise out of the proverbial doldrums and back to being competitive.
Nobody expected the Panthers to gain just two wins last season. It was embarrassing and disgraceful in equal measure. Everyone turned the page quickly and focused their attention on a brighter future with Canales leading the charge.
Having fewer expectations will help. Most in the national media have already condemned the Panthers to another underwhelming campaign next time around. Motivation is high to put things right, but fans are erring on the side of caution after being sold offseason optimism fool's gold under the previous two coaching regimes.
Having a sense of self-pride is the only way this sinking ship is going to surface. With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who'll be looking for redemption more than most in 2024.
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Jonathan Mingo's rookie campaign didn't go according to plan. The physically imposing wide receiver came into the Carolina Panthers with glowing references from the likes of Steve Smith Sr. and Bryce Young. He failed to make an immediate impact despite being targeted heavily.
The former second-round selection's route-running was sluggish. Mingo struggled to separate from opposing cornerbacks and concentration issues led to some disappointing drops. One could argue the old staff mismanaged his early development, but the stakes were raised in no uncertain terms after the Panthers added Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette to their receiver room this offseason.
Mingo's confident better days are ahead after hitting back at his critics during a recent interview with Joe Person of The Athletic. He deserves a pass for his rookie failures to a certain extent. But the need to impress a coaching staff with no emotional attachment to their decision-making process is glaring.