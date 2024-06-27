4 Carolina Panthers players looking for redemption in 2024
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers CB
The Carolina Panthers gave Jaycee Horn a supreme vote of confidence this offseason. Those in power triggered his fifth-year option despite some frustrating injury complications since entering the league. This was the correct call looking at the financial implications, but that doesn't detract from what an important campaign awaits the gifted cornerback in 2024.
Horn needs to stay on the field. The talent is not in question, but dependability is everything in the NFL. What good is having a shutdown outside coverage presence if he cannot put a consistent run of games together?
Playing 22 games in three seasons tells its own story. From a broken foot to a seriously torn hamstring, everything's gone wrong for Horn since arriving as a first-round pick out of South Carolina in 2021. That has to change as a matter of urgency.
This bears special significance when one considers the lack of genuine cornerback options in Carolina. Dane Jackson and Troy Hill are projected to be the other two starters initially. The staff seems pleased with rookie Chau Smith-Wade's early transition. Everyone else comes with severe concerns aside from that.
The onus is on Horn to remove the injury-prone tag when competitive action commences once again. He's adapted training methods throughout the offseason in pursuit of improving his fortunes. That's an undoubted positive, but things are still hanging in the balance.
If Horn suffers more complications on the health front, the Panthers have a predicament on their hands. Trading the defensive back cannot be completely ruled out if availability remains an issue. It would also make finding another cornerback one of Dan Morgan's top priorities during the 2025 offseason.
Should Horn enjoy better luck and perform as everyone knows he's capable of, that might be enough for the Panthers to give him a long-term extension. That's the best-case scenario everyone hopes will come to fruition.