4 Carolina Panthers players that must turn heads at training camp in 2023
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players must turn heads when the franchise makes the trip to Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp?
We are inching ever closer to the most intriguing portion of preparations heading into the 2023 campaign. This, of course, centers on training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg - one of the most inhospitable environments for physical activity anywhere in the country at this time of year.
It's all part of the character-building process and separates the weak from the strong beyond all doubt. There will also be added standards and professionalism this summer thanks to the presence of Frank Reich and his exceptional coaching staff.
This makes it even more essential to perform well consistently. Everyone from the established stars to those fighting for roster spots needs to set the tone throughout their time at camp - which can hopefully transition to the regular season when Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons arrives.
For now, here are four Panthers players that must turn heads at training camp in 2023.
Shi Smith - Carolina Panthers WR
After an offseason of significant changes within the wide receiver room, Shi Smith has a lot of hard work ahead in pursuit of winning a place on the 53-man roster. It seems as if the first five wideout options are set in stone, so there could be one place remaining for the rest depending on how many the Carolina Panthers opt to bring through.
Smith has has some moments where it looks like he could be a valuable contributor. But the former sixth-round selection hasn't done this to the consistent level normally associated with NFL-caliber pass catchers.
The player is back in familiar South Carolina surroundings for camp, which helps. However, anything less than excellence could see those in power go in a different direction.