4 Carolina Panthers players that must turn heads at training camp in 2023
By Dean Jones
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
Tommy Tremble's omission that he'd never had any true route-running development since entering the league as a third-round selection in 2021 was shocking. But when one looks deeper into the shoddy operation implemented by the previous regime, it becomes less surprising.
This is why hopes remain relatively high that Tremble can flourish entering Year 3 of his professional career. The athleticism is there and he's already an accomplished blocker, so enhancing route concepts and pass-catching consistency is the step that could propel him into a complete tight-end package.
Whether it's something Tremble is capable of remains to be seen. The Carolina Panthers did scoop up free-agent Hayden Hurst to provide rookie quarterback Bryce Young with a productive, experienced security blanket to call upon, but the former Notre Dame star must also make his presence felt throughout camp to force his way into Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's plans.
One thing Tremble won't be found wanting is energy. But it's all about harnessing this positively and emerging into a surprising difference-maker for Carolina's new-look offense that promises to be far more creative than in previous years.
The coaching changes and overall atmosphere around the franchise means that Tremble has no more excuses. And the player should be highly motivated to prove that Matt Rhule and not his talent was holding him back.