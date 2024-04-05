4 Carolina Panthers players with potential to dominate in 2024
Big things are expected from these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
It wasn't just Bryce Young's protection that needed a makeover this offseason. Getting more productive weapons in the passing game was also high on Dan Morgan's list of priorities. Moves have been scarce, but the new general manager did manage to pull off a low-risk, high-reward trade with intriguing potential attached.
The Carolina Panthers secured the services of wide receiver Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. This cost them nothing more than cornerback Donte Jackson - who was going to be released - and a late-round pick swap to acquire the Pro Bowl-caliber performer. There's a reason why Mike Tomlin wanted him removed from the equation, but a fresh start could be the best possible solution for all parties.
Johnson's gone over 1,000 receiving yards just once in his career, but the former third-round pick's route-running is exceptional. He knows how to manipulate leverage to get open quickly and has the ball skills to match. This is something the Panthers sorely lacked last season aside from veteran wideout Adam Thielen.
More is needed, but Johnson could be a huge addition to Young's options in the passing game. He'll be highly motivated in a contract year and is aiming to silence some ever-increasing doubters. If the Panthers get another pass-catcher to go alongside him and Thielen, the signal-caller could start proving why Carolina surged up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to bring him into the fold.