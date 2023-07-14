4 Carolina Panthers players who could ruffle feathers at 2023 training camp
Could these Carolina Panthers plaers produce a surprise at camp?
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players look set to ruffle a few feathers during the team's upcoming training camp at Wofford College?
This year's training camp is one of the most anticipated in franchise history. An exceptional offseason of alterations almost from top to bottom has everyone looking at the Carolina Panthers differently, with many around the media genuinely believing they could be set for great things immediately under Frank Reich.
While these projections need to be coupled with a wait-and-see approach from fans, Carolina's long-suffering support can now feel confident there are proper NFL men making the decisions to progress things both on and off the field. This was a feeling that became non-existent under the previous regime's complete incompetence.
The Panthers increased competition and upgraded almost every position group throughout the spring. This should make things especially interesting as players look to establish themselves and potentially forced their way into Reich's plans in some capacity.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could ruffle some features at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III - Carolina Panthers CB
After being largely forgotten during the Carolina Panthers' mini-resurgence under Steve Wilks due to injury, Stantley Thomas-Oliver III has set about re-imposing himself throughout early workouts. The cornerback and solid special teamer looked especially sharp and showed no ill effects from the complication that sent him to injured/reserve after just three games.
Thomas-Oliver has the added urgency of a contract year, which obviously helps. If the former seventh-round selection continues this high standard when the pads go on at camp, there could be an opening for prominent defensive reps given the questions surrounding those higher up the cornerback depth chart.