4 Carolina Panthers players who should not see another snap in 2023
Some of these players may have played their last game in Carolina.
By Luke Gray
Donte Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
This might be a controversial choice as Donte Jackson has shown some improvement in recent weeks. But similar to Ian Thomas, we know the kind of player the cornerback is, and a separation in the offseason seems likely.
If the Carolina Panthers cut Jackson with a post-June 1 designation, they’ll save more than $10 million in salary-cap space. Something that seems too good to pass up.
While Jackson has improved his play, we still see lapses on the field. On Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the former second-round pick was caught in no man's land, allowing tight end Luke Schoonmaker a free run up the seam for the touchdown.
Defensive backs coach Jonathon Cooley deserves immense credit for the secondary production despite a rash of injuries. Unfortunately, this wasn't Jackson's best day - just when everyone began to wonder if he'd finish the campaign strongly.
Moving forward, it seems logical to allocate snaps to younger players. Jaycee Horn is likely to return for Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans as the team's CB1. If C.J. Henderson clears the NFL's concussion protocol, he will likely operate as the starter opposite.
Henderson has stepped up admirably in the absence of Horn as the team's No. 1 corner. If he does enough for an extension this offseason, Carolina may have a long-term starting pair - leaving Jackson surplus to requirements.