4 Carolina Panthers players who should not see another snap in 2023
Some of these players may have played their last game in Carolina.
By Luke Gray
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
I can imagine the reaction to this suggestion is going to be understandably mixed. I want to preface this by saying this is no slight on Bryce Young, but it’s time to start looking to the future.
This means putting the physical and even mental health of the franchise quarterback first.
At the beginning of the season, the notion of keeping Young as the starter through the regular ups and downs of a rookie quarterback's first season was a valid one. But nine starts in, it’s easy to say with the current Carolina Panthers coaching staff and on-field personnel, we aren’t going to learn anything about the No. 1 overall selection.
Outside of Adam Thielen, Young has no one to throw to. D.J. Chark and Hayden Hurst have been complete non-factors since being brought in, and second-round draft pick Jonathon Mingo looks more like an XFL player than a top-40 selection.
During Sunday's miserable loss versus the Dallas Cowboys, Young was sacked seven times. This brings the Panthers' total to 39 for the season.
In the game Andy Dalton started, he was sacked on three occasions. This means that in the nine contests, Young has been brought down an incredible 36 times.
One thing we have learned about Young is his toughness. Despite a slender frame, he’s taken countless big hits and got back up every time.
However, we are seeing mistakes from Young that haven't been evident previously in his footballing career to date - a sign the constant pressure is taking its toll.
Young dropped back 33 times on Sunday - he was either pressured or sacked 21 times. Just miserable numbers.
If the Panthers want to protect Young for the remainder of the season, they’d be wise to consider inserting Dalton.