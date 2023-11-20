4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. Cowboys in Week 11
How did QB1 fare against the Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium?
By Dean Jones
What were some major observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11?
Bryce Young seems to be fighting a losing battle this season. The weapons around the No. 1 overall selection aren't good enough, the protection is suspect at best, the scheme is uninspired, and the quarterback's production is no doubt suffering as a result.
This is all about survival for Young rather than salvaging anything from the campaign, although he isn't without blame by any stretch of the imagination. With the Dallas Cowboys and its loyal fanbase invading Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, hopes weren't exactly high for the signal-caller to enjoy improved fortunes against one of the league's most opportunistic defenses.
As it turned out, it was another woeful effort all around as the Panthers fell to their ninth loss in 10 regular season games. Something that piles more pressure on those in positions of power.
With this in mind, here are four major observations from Young's performance against the Cowboys in Week 11.
Bryce Young's limited role
It didn't take long to realize Bryce Young wasn't going to get much joy. The Dallas Cowboys defensive front was trouncing the Carolina Panthers on passing downs, which led head coach Frank Reich to adopt a run-first scheme in pursuit of moving the chains.
This was the sensible call in tricky circumstances. It limited the damage done to Young and also represented the most successful method of gaining yards versus a team missing stud linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.
Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard ran the football well to the tune of 107 rushing yards from 21 carries. Young threw just 29 times for 123 passing yards, which might be the preferred method moving forward to ensure the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is kept out of harm's way until better reinforcements arrive.