4 Carolina Panthers players with soaring stock after 2024 free agency
Things are looking up for these Carolina Panthers players...
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
The Carolina Panthers set out their stall relatively early during the offseason. They were going to move heaven and earth to ensure quarterback Bryce Young gets a fairer shake in 2024. That meant sacrificing some investment on the defensive side of things, but it was an absolute necessity considering how rough things became for the signal-caller as a rookie.
Young didn't play well, but the supporting cast was an abomination. There was also no consensus mindset from Carolina's supposed all-star coaching staff on how best to develop the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The new regime was not going to make the same mistakes.
Dan Morgan spent significant sums to acquire two new starting offensive guards in the form of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. The Panthers also took a calculated risk by adding dynamic route runner Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Couple this with Dave Canales' reputation as a sound quarterback developer, things are looking up for Young.
More is needed, which might arrive during the draft. If the Panthers can get another explosive wide receiver from an exceptionally deep class and perhaps target a pass-catching tight end with potential, Young will have everything needed to thrive if these new faces click throughout the preparation period.
The Panthers invested heavily in Young. Doing right by him this offseason was the only realistic course of action.