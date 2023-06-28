4 Carolina Panthers players whose stock has fallen ahead of 2023 training camp
By Dean Jones
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers OLB
There are no serious alarm bells being rung about Amare Barno entering his second training camp with the Carolina Panthers. But it already looks like the former sixth-round selection might be on the deep rotation once again next season.
Others have been preferred throughout earlier offseason workouts and drawn more praise. The prospect of another edge rusher joining the ranks at some stage before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons arrives cannot be dismissed, either.
Barno showed eye-catching explosiveness during extremely limited involvement in 2022. He doesn't have the biggest frame for a 3-4 outside linebacker, which could complicate matters when it comes to seeking additional involvement.
Brian Burns is the alpha dog. Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes Sr. could feature prominently opposite the No. 1, with much also expected of third-round selection D.J. Johnson despite his relative lack of experience coming off the edge.
This has laid down the gauntlet to Barno in no uncertain terms. The Virginia Tech product has the tools, so it's about stamping his authority and giving Ejiro Evero every confidence he could shine when reps come his way.
Someone like Barno will also get plenty of reps during the preseason. How he performs might determine whether the edge defender can force his way into Evero's plans or not.
High stakes, indeed.