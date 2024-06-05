4 Carolina Panthers players with unrealistic expectations in 2024
By Dean Jones
Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
It was no surprise to see the Carolina Panthers address their lack of quality at wide receiver during the first recruitment period under Dan Morgan. The new general manager invested heavily in the options around quarterback Bryce Young. This was the only viable option after the No. 1 pick in 2023 went through the worst luck imaginable throughout a torrid rookie campaign.
Diontae Johnson was acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Panthers also moved up to take Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. This was a popular choice - one that has the potential to assist Young greatly in the coming years.
Legette is a physically imposing pass-catcher riding on the crest of a wave after a phenomenal final campaign at South Carolina. He's a menace on vertical routes and makes things happen with the football in his hands. There is a lot of hard work ahead for the player, but those in power think they might have something special on their hands.
Dave Canales already has a plan to get Legette involved frequently while working on other areas of his game. He's currently dealing with a hamstring issue, which isn't ideal. But the Panthers must err on the side of caution to ensure the former Gamecock is at optimum fitness levels when Week 1 gets here.
Expectations couldn't be much higher for Legette. However, expecting him to become the No. 1 receiving option initially is setting him up to fail.
The wideout has every physical tool needed to become the team's pass-catching alpha over time. Fortunately, there isn't much pressure on Legette to evolve quickly into the role thanks to the presence of Johnson and Adam Thielen.
The Panthers believe in Legette's capabilities. That became glaringly obvious throughout the pre-draft assessment stage. But taking the rough with the smooth is essential during his adjustment from college to the pros.