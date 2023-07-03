4 Carolina Panthers players facing an uphill battle at training camp in 2023
By Dean Jones
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
It's hard to paint a bright future for Matt Corral with the Carolina Panthers long-term. The quarterback's luckless start to his NFL journey continued when the team selected Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed experienced veteran Andy Dalton in free agency, which left his prospects more uncertain than ever before.
In fairness to Corral, he's displayed a tremendous attitude this offseason. His honest sit-down with head coach Frank Reich before early workouts seemed to have the desired effect, with the 2022 third-round selection looking sharp and showing no signs of any lingering damage to the serious foot fracture sustained during last summer's preseason.
The Panthers have shown no desire to trade Corral - not yet, anyway. There wouldn't be any great value in such a transition currently, although this could change if the signal-caller shows out during warmup contests.
Carolina hasn't taken three quarterbacks onto the roster in recent years. But the new NFL rule that permits an emergency man under center to be activated if injury strikes makes the possibility more realistic.
Either way, Corral is facing a 'hiding to nothing' situation of sorts at training camp. He'll be with the second and third-string players during practice as the coaching staff gets as many reps into Young as possible, so perhaps his preseason involvement will be more beneficial and could even put him in the shop window along the way.