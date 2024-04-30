4 Carolina Panthers players who are not safe after the 2024 NFL Draft
These Carolina Panthers are fighting for their future post-draft.
By Dean Jones
D'Shawn Jamison - Carolina Panthers CB
The Carolina Panthers have a potential complication on their hands at the cornerback position. There's still a chance those in power work something out with Stephon Gilmore given the reported mutual interest, but the group as it stands could become a weak link as it stands.
This becomes almost guaranteed if Jaycee Horn ends up suffering more bad luck on the injury front. Dane Jackson and Troy Hill are serviceable, but no more than that. Instead of prioritizing one of the top-end talents from the college ranks, the Panthers opted to wait until relatively late in the process when they brought Chau Smith-Wade into the franchise at No. 157 overall.
Smith-Wade is athletic and moves well in coverage. He is severely undersized for an outside threat, so the Washington State product could be restricted to slot duties unless he adds plenty of muscle mass quickly throughout his first offseason working with Carolina's accomplished defensive staff.
It seems highly unlikely that Smith-Wade won't make the team unless he completely capitulates in the face of NFL standards this summer. Someone is therefore going to miss out, which could be D'Shawn Jamison when push comes to shove.
Jamison played just 11 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps last season despite the team going through major injury concerns at all three levels of their defense. He didn't look especially assured in coverage and his overall awareness against the run also needs refinement. It was a steep learning curve for the defensive back during his first pro season. Taking these harsh lessons on board is the only way he can remain in Evero's plans.
All hope is not lost with Jamison, but it'll take a big effort and some technical refinements to inspire further confidence. Smith-Wade's arrival is a concern for the player. If the Panthers also bring Gilmore into the mix, perhaps a place on the practice squad would be the best possible outcome.