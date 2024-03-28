4 Carolina Panthers players who could be nice surprises in 2024
Don't count these Carolina Panthers players out just yet...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players could emerge as nice surprises during Dave Canales' first season as head coach in 2024?
It didn't take long for Dan Morgan to ring the changes. The new general manager was part of the team's failings over the last three years and wanted to change the narrative surrounding his promotion quickly. It's only early and nobody is getting carried away, but the front-office leader is off to a promising start.
The Carolina Panthers have a clear, concise plan in place. They are working on immediate improvements without jeopardizing their future financial flexibility. With a strong draft, there's every chance Carolina could be more competitive next season at the very least.
This needs to be a collective effort. The new arrivals must mesh quickly. Dave Canales and his coaching staff need to implement their ideas effectively and get everyone on the same page. Those who underachieved last season have to dig deep and strive with everything they have to improve their fortunes.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers players who could be nice surprises in 2024.
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
It seems like the Carolina Panthers are going to give Tommy Tremble every chance to become a genuine No. 1 option at the tight-end position in 2024. That could change depending on whether those in power bring in another gifted option from the college ranks, but Dave Canales and Dan Morgan both hyped up the former third-round selection during their media availability at the NFL owners' meetings.
Tremble's athleticism is something Canales can put to better use. It's a trip into the proverbial unknown for all involved considering his lack of involvement in the passing game over the last three years. But with Hayden Hurst no longer around, don't be surprised if he puts together a much-improved campaign in a contract year.