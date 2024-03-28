4 Carolina Panthers players who could be nice surprises in 2024
Don't count these Carolina Panthers players out just yet...
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers are moving heaven and earth to make Bryce Young's life easier this offseason. Their offensive line looks a lot stronger thanks to the additions of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Diontae Johnson arriving via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers also comes with a large amount of intrigue attached.
More reinforcements will be sought for the wide receiver room from an exceptionally deep draft class. This raises the stakes for Jonathan Mingo to make significant improvements in Year 2 of his professional career.
Mingo came into the Panthers highly recommended. Steve Smith Sr. urged team owner David Tepper to pull rank and select the former Ole Miss standout. This sentiment was also echoed by Young, who was filmed talking with previous head coach Frank Reich about his desire to work alongside the physically imposing receiver.
It was a baptism of fire for Mingo in Year 1 of his professional career. The bland schematic concepts didn't help, but the wideout's inability to create separation consistently raised a few red flags during a campaign to forget.
With a more progressive mind in Dave Canales running the show and extra competition across the wide receiver depth chart, hopes are high that Mingo can bounce back. However, the Panthers are right to make contingency plans in the event he cannot meet raised expectations.