4 Carolina Panthers players whose fate is sealed after Dave Canales hire
These players might not get a reprieve under new head coach Dave Canales.
By Dean Jones
Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers LB/S
This might be a strange addition to this list due to Dave Canales' specialist traits being on the offensive side of the football. However, one big decision made by the new head coach was the final nail in Jeremy Chinn's proverbial coffin.
After getting close to securing a head coaching position, Ejiro Evero was impressed enough by Canales' proposals to stick around for another season as defensive coordinator. This was seen as a major statement of intent by the organization. Unfortunately for Chinn, it all but confirms he'll be taking his chances elsewhere.
Chinn was the odd man out in Evero's 3-4 base defense. The coordinator stated there was a grand plan in place to maximize the former second-round pick's strengths before the campaign. This didn't go according to plan.
The Southern Illinois product saw his snaps decrease significantly. Chinn was a square peg in a round hole on Carolina's defense. Even when injuries mounted to key personnel, he remained on the fringes.
Considering the athletic attributes Chinn brings to the table, one could make a case for the player being mismanaged by Carolina's coaching staff under previous regimes. If there was a good chance he would seek alternative employment in free agency, Canales convincing Evero to join his ambitious project virtually seals his fate.