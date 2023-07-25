4 Carolina Panthers playing for their jobs at 2023 training camp
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
I know this seems like a weird one. However, I would like to point out that the Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye mentioned in a recent article that Laviska Shenault Jr. is on the roster bubble, though he is on the better end, according to the writer.
In the Carolina Panthers' dragging offense last season, Shenault was one of its biggest playmakers. When the team needed a critical play, the former second-round selection stepped up in a big way - which was especially evident during home games versus the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.
Even so, Shenault needs to prove himself and the Panthers must find a way to get him the ball. It's uncertain what type of role he will occupy within Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's offense in 2023.
Could the ex-Colorado receiver be an extra running back with Miles Sanders, or be the top returner on special teams? I think we will be able to get a slight glimpse at that this week when training camp begins on Wednesday.
Shenault must demonstrate improvements as a route runner to get involved in the wide receiver rotation. I'm in agreement with Kaye's statement that he is likely to make the roster, but his spot is far from certain.