4 Carolina Panthers who robbed the team blind in 2023
These individuals didn't match their lofty price tags.
By Dean Jones
Scott Fitterer - Carolina Panthers GM
Details have not been officially revealed regarding general manager Scott Fitterer's contract. Considering his status and growing reputation before joining the Carolina Panthers, it's unlikely to be chump change.
Fitterer walked around like a proud peacock this offseason. You couldn't get him away from an interview. He felt the moves made since his arrival placed the Panthers in a perfect position to drop in a rookie quarterback and take off. The front office leader was more bullish than ever before.
Sadly, it blew up in his face.
The Panthers were nowhere near good enough to match his bold statements. His roster construction came in for severe criticism. The contracts given to underperforming veterans are going to cost Carolina a substantial amount to get off ahead of time.
Fans demanded an explanation. Instead of facing the music, Fitterer hid in the shadows. He hasn't been heard from all season. Standing statuesque during David Tepper's drink-throwing indecent was a fitting depiction - remaining still while all around him crumbled.
As a result of Fitterer's failings, the Panthers are handing over the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears. This is one of the most embarrassing scenarios in franchise history. Especially considering he proclaimed Carolina wouldn't be picking in the top 10 again.
After avoiding criticism when Matt Rhule held the final say on personnel, the shoe's on the other foot right now. Something that could see Fitterer removed from the equation sooner rather than later.