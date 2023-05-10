4 Carolina Panthers rookies who can help themselves most at 2023 minicamp
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers rookies can help themselves most when they take the field at the team's upcoming 2023 minicamp?
After basking in the proverbial glory of getting their NFL opportunities, the latest batch of college recruits starts their journey with the Carolina Panthers at the team's rookie minicamp in the coming days. Some will be tasked with more responsibilities than others, but all will get a fair shake before joining up with established figures for OTAs later this month.
This represents the opening opportunity for first-year hopefuls to stamp their mark and potentially carve out roles in the team's plans. And looking at the current depth chart, there could be some openings provided they impress enough during early transitions.
Obviously, those taken higher up the pecking order stand more of a chance. However, plenty of undrafted prospects or those selected in the later rounds have gone on to attain great success, so it's all about how much they want it when push comes to shove.
With this in mind, here are four Panthers rookies that can help themselves most at Carolina's 2023 minicamp.
Rookie No. 1
Cam Peoples - Carolina Panthers RB
After ignoring the running back position with what little draft capital they had, the Carolina Panthers got themselves a talented individual from close to home by signing Cam Peoples in undrafted free agency.
The Appalachian State product has some likable traits that could be of use. But it's vital he leaves a good first impression given the presence of Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard, and Raheem Blackshear on the depth chart.
While Peoples isn't the most elusive, his contact balance is superb and the player is always looking to generate additional yards through physicality. He is also quick enough to break off big gains in space, so it's something to monitor throughout Carolina's rookie minicamp.