4 Carolina Panthers on the roster bubble heading into 2023 Preseason Week 2
A big performance is needed from these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players find themselves on the roster bubble heading into their Preseason Week 2 game at the New York Giants?
A big response from the Carolina Panthers is needed after Frank Reich's men got a rude awakening in their preseason opener against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium. While warmup results don't hold much weight, getting shut out at any level is embarrassing and something that must be rectified at the earliest possible opportunity.
Thankfully for the Panthers, this is the NFL and there is always a quick chance to turn the tide. The coaching staff will be looking for improved execution at the New York Giants on Friday evening, although the scheme concepts on both sides of the football are likely to remain mundane until Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons rolls around.
Most influential figures at the very top have been watching practices closely this week. The stakes are being raised and for some players, time is running out to force their way into Carolina's plans.
With that in mind, here are four Panthers players on the roster bubble entering Preseason Week 2 at MetLife Stadium.
Taylor Stallworth - Carolina Panthers DL
After becoming a late arrival to the Carolina Panthers this offseason, Taylor Stallworth got a decent amount of reps in their preseason opener against the New York Jets - 22 to be precise. The defensive lineman secured five tackles and proved to be a stout force against the run, which would be enough for similar involvement this Friday.
Stallworth's situation remains a precarious one. The numbers game alone on Carolina's deep defensive line within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base system indicates as much, so anything less than another strong performance at the New York Giants could dent his hopes of making the team.
If there's one positive for Stallworth, it's that he's arguably the most experienced backup lineman around currently. And the Panthers need all the help they can get heading into Frank Reich's first season at the helm.