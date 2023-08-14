Carolina Panthers at NY Giants odds and prediction for Preseason Week 2
The Carolina Panthers will be looking for their first points of the 2023 preseason.
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for a trip to the New York Giants for their second official preseason outing later this week.
After the worst possible start to their preseason games, the Carolina Panthers will be hoping for better during their clash with the New York Giants on Friday evening. No team ever likes getting shut out, so there should be plenty of players looking to restore some pride despite the result not meaning all that much in the grand scheme of things.
Frank Reich recently stated that the game plan is generic and not in keeping with the schemes they'll deploy when the regular season arrives. While that represents the best course of action currently, it doesn't make things easier for those looking to get into some sort of game-day rhythm before the real action commences.
Just how much the starters will play in this encounter remains to be seen. One suspects they could get similar involvement at MetLife Stadium - although keeping them out entirely and focusing on allocating more involvement during Preseason Week 3 cannot be dismissed, either.
Whichever way the coaching staff decides to go in terms of usage, some players need to give a better account of themselves. Roster spots and key positions are still up for grabs and there isn't much time remaining to change their respective narratives before the Panthers embark on final cuts.
As for the Giants, they also tasted defeat in their preseason opener. However, this is a franchise on the up after Brian Daboll led them back into the postseason last time around - so ignore them at your peril.
Carolina Panthers at NY Giants odds for Preseason Week 2
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs at the Giants in Preseason Week 2. This can be wagered at -110 depending on what side of the spread you like (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone wishing to wager Carolina on the money line can do so at +140 (bet $100 to win $140), with New York favored on home soil with odds of -165 (bet $165 to win $100). The over/under has been set at 36.0 points, which is -110 in both directions.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers at NY Giants prediction for Preseason Week 2
As previously stated, betting on preseason games should be done with extreme caution. Not many would have predicted the Panthers to lay a goose egg in front of their home fans at Bank of America Stadium, although we were correct to tip the under rather than expect a shootout.
This is method bettors would be wise to follow throughout warmups. Especially considering the talent drops once the starters go out, leading to a lack of execution and defenses having their way more often than not.
With that in mind, we'll predict the under 36.0 points at -110 with FanDuel Sportsbook (bet $110 to win $100) as the best course of action currently.
How to watch Carolina Panthers at NY Giants
The game is also available to view on NFL Network.