4 Carolina Panthers skyrocketing up depth chart after 2023 preseason opener

Which Carolina Panthers players improved their roster chances in Preseason Week 1?
By Luke Gray
Nash Jensen - Carolina Panthers OL
Now it’s hard to see how a player who didn’t take a snap on Saturday has seen his stock rise. But the Carolina Panthers’ guards outside of Deonte Brown struggled so greatly, Nash Jensen now has a real chance of making the roster if he can perform over the last two weeks of the preseason.
A five-year player at North Dakota State, Jensen played in an incredible 70 games for the Bisons - believed to be an NCAA All-Divisions record. He started his final 55 games at left guard and in his senior season played in 500 regular season snaps, allowing just one sack and zero penalties as NDSU rushed for 265.7 yards per game - best for No. 4 in the nation.
At 6-foot-4 and 328 pounds, Jensen possesses the perfect frame to be a mauling guard. While he is a career left-sided player and is currently listed as LG2 on the Panthers’ roster, there’s an opportunity on the right after the struggles of Cade Mays, Michael Jordan, and Justin McCray.
Jensen has impressed many in camp so far and said in an interview he was in Carolina to “take someone's job”. If he performs well over the final two weeks of the preseason, he might do just that.